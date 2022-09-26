YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A York County woman wasn’t surprised when she received a message from the Virginia Lottery, but was surprised when she found out the amount she won.

When Linda Ryan opened the message, she saw that she matched all five numbers in the Cash 5 with EZ Match drawing from August 30 and had won the $316,604 jackpot.

Photo Courtesy: Virginia Lottery

“I was dancing around the kitchen!” Ryan said.

Ryan bought her ticket on valottery.com and her winning numbers were 1-23-28-33-34.

Ryan says she has no immediate plans for what she will do with the money except to pay bills.