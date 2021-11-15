I-64 west on-ramps at Route 199, Route 143 to reopen soon

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The on-ramps on I-64 west at Route 199 and Route 143 will reopen as early as Tuesday morning.

The latest follows as construction on the third segment of the I-64 Widening Project in York County gets closer to completion scheduled for the end of the year.

VDOT construction crews will reopen the I-64 west on-ramps from Route 199/Newman Road west in Lightfoot and from Route 143/Merrimac Trail north near Camp Peary.

Prior to the reopening, motorists are advised to continue using the current traffic diversions in place.

Westbound traffic on Route 199/Newman Road should follow detour signage in place directing motorists to a new, temporary median crossover to access the Route 199/Newman Road east on-ramp to I-64 west during the closure.



Traffic on Route 143/Merrimac Trail should follow detour signage in place directing motorists to the Route 143 south on-ramp to I-64 west during the closure.



