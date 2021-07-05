House fire in York County under investigation, no injuries reported

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at a York County home late Sunday night.

The home’s in the 100 block of East Branch Road in the Marlbank Farm subdivision. Firefighters found fire and heavy smoke on the exterior garage area when they arrived around 11:30 p.m.

Everyone inside the home was already out and the fire was brought under control quickly, firefighters say. The home’s exterior had extensive damage and the fire extended to a nearby motorcycle.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.