Home on Clements Mill Trace in York County damaged by fire

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Fire officials in York County say a home sustained some damage after a fire Thursday afternoon.

Fire crews from York, Williamsburg and James City County responded to a report of the fire in the 200 block of Clements Mill Trace around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

They arrived to find heavy smoke in the house, but the building had been evacuated by the time crews arrived.

The fire was put out and crews worked to conduct salvage and overhaul operations.

The fire appears to have started in a bathroom area.

The home was damaged in that bathroom area, and there is smoke damage throughout, fire officials said.

The cause and specific origin are still under investigation.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts: