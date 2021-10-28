High tides likely to impact Jamestown-Scotland Ferry service on Friday

SURRY, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is warning drivers that the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry may experience reductions in capacity and service outages on Friday, October 29.

According to officials, predicted high tides prevent the loading ramps on the docks from safely being raised and lowered onto the ferry boats. Potential service interruptions are expected to occur as early as 6 p.m.

Newly installed VDOT 511 cameras can be used to determine if an alternate route is needed.

VDOT officials encourage drivers to take one of the following alternate routes if delays occur:

From the Surry Side:

Take Route 10 to Route 258 to the James River Bridge (Route 17);

Follow signs for Route 64 West. Exit onto Route 199 toward Williamsburg; and

Follow to Route 31 (Jamestown Road).

From the Jamestown Side:

Take Route 31 to Route 199. Make a right onto Route 199;

Merge onto Route 64 East. Follow to the James River Bridge exit;

After traveling over the bridge make a right onto Route 258,a right onto Route 10; and,

Follow Route 10 to the Town of Surry traffic signal.

Drivers can call the ferry hotline at 1-800-VA-FERRY for updates on ferry service.