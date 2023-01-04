YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Peninsula Health District is searching for a fox or small coyote (possibly a pup) that bit a person on or around Tuesday, January 2, in the Sleepy Hollow Lane area of York County.

Officials say the animal was being released from a trap when the incident occurred and subsequently ran away. If the animal is not found, the victim may have to undergo post-exposure treatment for rabies prevention.

Anyone who has seen an animal fitting this description in the area is asked to contact the Peninsula Health District’s Newport News Environmental Health office at 757-594-7340. After hours, residents can contact either York County Animal Services at 757-890-3601 or Newport News Animal Services at 757-595-7387.

Residents are reminded to report all exposures to animals, enjoy wildlife from a distance, and make sure their pets are vaccinated and protected against rabies. Virginia state law requires that dogs and cats be vaccinated between 3 and 4 months of age and thereafter to maintain protection against the virus.