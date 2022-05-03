YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Heath officials in the Peninsula are currently for a dog they say may have bitten or scratched a resident.

The Peninsula Health District say they are looking for a gray and tan pit bull mix-type dog that bit a person on April 24, at the tennis court at Grafton Station Apartments in York County.



The dog was with a family group on the tennis court. At some point, the dog got into a fight with another dog being walked outside of the tennis court area.



In the process of breaking up the dog fight, officials say the victim was “either bitten or scratched.”

After the incident, the dog and family group were seen walking towards the rear of the complex. If the dog is not found, the victim may have to undergo post-exposure shots to prevent rabies.

If the dog is found, it will not be taken away from its owner, but only placed in in-home confinement for a period of 10 days.



Anyone who has seen an animal that fits this description in this area is asked to contact the Peninsula Health District – Newport News Area Environmental Health Office at 757-594-7340. After hours, please contact York Animal Control: 757-890-3601.

Virginia state law requires that dogs and cats be vaccinated between 3 and 4 months of age and thereafter to maintain protection against rabies.