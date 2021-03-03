Hampton man wanted in connection to York County woman’s death, police say

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for a Hampton man in the investigation into a York County woman’s death.

Police say 37-year-old Jamarus Emanuel Granger has warrants for one count of unlawful concealment of a body.

Investigators haven’t released additional details in the case, but said the victim, 20-year-old Marina Turner, was found Feb. 26 around 4 p.m. in the 400 block of Harbor Drive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com.