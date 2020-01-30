Gun safety classes expand in York-Poquoson during 2nd Amendment debate

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — York-Poquoson Sheriff J.D. “Danny” Diggs says the demand for gun safety classes has risen as the debate over gun rights heats up in the General Assembly.

“People are afraid of what’s going to happen,” Diggs said during an interview Wednesday morning, the first time his office held a daytime firearms class. Diggs says people wanted to attend the class but the usual evening time frame was inconvenient.

“The registration filled up in about two hours,” he said.

A diverse class of 25 people listened to instructor Des Donnelly describe gun locks, holsters, even how a jacket’s drawstring can get caught in a trigger and fire the gun unintentionally.

Donnelly also explained why he doesn’t recommend open carry for gun owners, even if it is legal.

“When you go into the local Wawa to get a soda, and a guy comes in to rob the place and you’re carrying a sidearm, guess whose attention you’re drawing?” Donnelly asked the class.

Glenn Pruitt of Yorktown has been around guns all his life, ever since he was growing up on Tangier Island. He’s concerned about how the gun debate will play out in Richmond. Some of the current bills involve background checks and limits on gun purchases, among other restrictions.

“It’s a very big concern and I was just wanting to know how it will affect us as the changes take place,” he said.

Samantha Clark is a mother with young children in Poquoson.

“They gave us a lot of information on where you can and cannot carry, and they also gave us information on safety tips that I was not aware of,” said Clark, who has owned a gun for about 10 years.

Like Pruitt, Clark is concerned about what sort of new gun laws Virginians might soon see.

“It’s important for all of us to be aware of what’s going on in Richmond and in D.C. and making choices that are educated,” she said.

For Diggs, there’s little doubt change is coming, but he’s not sure how — or how much.

“It looks like there’s going to be an infringement upon our rights to keep and bear arms based on the way things are going now,” he said.