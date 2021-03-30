Group threw county-owned bench into York River, sheriff’s office says

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — Several people are wanted after authorities say they threw a county-owned bench into the York River.

In a Facebook post, the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said it happened on Sunday night.

The video clearly shows the suspects, who all appear to be younger males. They are seen holding the bench, however the video shared by the sheriff’s office doesn’t show them actually throwing the bench into the river.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 757-890-4999 or Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Please refer to report #2100935