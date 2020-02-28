Grafton Complex students to relocate campuses again in April

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Grafton High School and Grafton Middle school students are getting ready for another change following a fire that devastated their campus.

The York County School Division held a public forum Thursday to answer questions and concerns from families.

Grafton students have been attending York High school and Tabb Middle School on an alternating schedule but starting the week of April 13, they’ll move to Tabb High school and Yorktown Middle School.

Their school day will be a little longer, too. The change was made as part of a worst-case scenario situation in case the Grafton complex doesn’t reopen by May 26 as originally hoped.

School officials said the new academic plan for Grafton students may not be the perfect solution but it’s the best option that meets the most needs.

“By switching to two others, now we will have six schools involved, but they will all be able to reach their instructional hours as mandated by the state,” said Jim Carroll, chief of operations for YCSD.

One of the biggest concerns many Grafton parents have is making sure their students are still getting a quality education.

Right now, students are going to class on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

“I have noticed that some of my children’s grades are slipping or getting zeroes because maybe the assignment wasn’t clear,” said Sherry Secrist.

Secrist has three kids who relocated from the Grafton complex. She said the alternating days makes communication between students and teachers challenging at times.

“Some days it’s easy, and then some days it’s really stressful because I don’t know what to do,” said Taylor, Secrist’s daughter.

School officials reassured parents they’re working with teachers to utilize one main platform of communication for a smoother transition.

Victor Shandor, superintendent for York County Schools, said it’s been a learning experience for the entire district.

“I’m more proud of our teachers than I’ve ever been and how they’re adjusting to this new schedule,” he said. “I really feel like we’re on the right track to success at this point.”

Another big concern among students: prom. Students are scheduled to attend class the same day as the big event.

School officials said they’re meeting this weekend to discuss logistics to make sure the event can will still go on without any issues.

Latest Posts: