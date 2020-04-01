Girl Scout Troop donates cards and cookies to York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department

York County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Girl Scout Troop 1348 was busy on Wednesday as they visited the local York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office and the York County Department of Fire and Life Safety to donate cards, letters, and lots of Girl Scout cookies.

The departments took to social media to express gratitude for the kind gesture during this trying time.

Read about how over 1 million Girl Scout cookies recently arrived in Hampton Roads.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Event Calendar

Weekend Planner Email

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories