Girl Scout Troop donates cards and cookies to York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Girl Scout Troop 1348 was busy on Wednesday as they visited the local York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office and the York County Department of Fire and Life Safety to donate cards, letters, and lots of Girl Scout cookies.

The departments took to social media to express gratitude for the kind gesture during this trying time.

