Garbage/recycling rates changing for York County residents this summer

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your side is following up on decisions that affect your dollars.

Starting this summer, people living in York County may pay more for trash and recycling pickup.

Bills will go up $7 a month to $24.50 if you want to continue with trash and recycling pick up. However, the county is offering new option

You can choose garbage only pickup for $3 less, or recycling only for $7.50 a month.

There’s also a deal for seniors.

Public Works Director, Brian Woodward told WAVY.com, there’s also a deal for senior citizens. Seniors will pay $20 a month for both services.

“For those York County seniors 70 years above and older, all you have to do is call the waste management center at (757) 890-3780 and talk to the staff and they will verify some information from you and they’ll sign you up for the senior rate,” he said.

You can always recycle for free as well. Just drive your own recyclables to the waste management center on Goodwin Neck Road.