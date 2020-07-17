Garage fire in Edgehill in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — York County Fire & Life Safety crews responded to a fire in a detached garage Thursday afternoon.
Fire officials say no one was inside at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries.
Fire crews responded to the 200 block of Edgehill Lane around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
They arrived to find heavy smoke coming from a detached garage and fire inside.
The fire was put out, but crews remained on scene for overhaul operations. The garage sustained moderate damage on the second floor.
Fire officials say a preliminary determination of the cause appears to be isolated to a portable dehumidifier unit.
