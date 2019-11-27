Four injured by electric shock after ladder contacts power lines

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Four workers were injured Wednesday after they were shocked by power lines while on the job in York County.

The York County Department of Fire and Life Safety was called to an incident in the 100 block of Parkside Drive, at Parkside Resort, just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Fire and Life Safety news release.

Calls to 911 indicated the four workers were electrically shocked when a ladder touched overhead power lines.

Upon arrival, first responders found the four people with injuries of varying severity.

Two workers were taken to the hospital, one was taken via Nightingale air ambulance to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, and the fourth taken to Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center via Life Evac air ambulance.

“As this appears to be a workplace incident, the Virginia Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been contacted,” the release said.

The news release did not say what company the workers were employed with.

Fire-rescue units from James City County and Williamsburg also responded to the scene, as well as the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office.