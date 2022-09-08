YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – York County Fire & Life Safety responded to a commercial structure fire Thursday night.

According to officials, the York County 9-1-1 Center received alarms just before 6 p.m. from German Autowerks in the 200 block of Production Drive.

Photo Courtesy: York County Fire & Life Safety

When crews arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from inside the business.

With the help of the Newport News Fire Department and Hampton Fire and Rescue, York County units were able to get the fire under control.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.