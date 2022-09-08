SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – York County Fire & Life Safety responded to a commercial structure fire Thursday night in Suffolk.

According to officials, the York County 9-1-1 Center received alarms just before 6 p.m. from the German Autowerks in the 200 block of Production Drive.

Photo Courtesy: York County Fire & Life Safety

When crews arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the interior of the structure.

With the help of the Newport News Fire Department, York County units were able to get the fire under control. Crews are still checking for any further fire and beginning the overhaul.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.