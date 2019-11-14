Firefighters respond to house fire in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters responded to a house fire in the Tabb area of York County early Thursday.

Officials with York County Fire and Life Safety say they were notified around 2:30 a.m. for a residential structure fire in the 1200 block of Yorktown Road.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke coming from the den area and roof of a residence. The fire was brought under control a short time later.

The occupant of the home made it out of the structure safety. There were no injuries reported.

Langley Air Force Base Fire Department were also called to assist with this fire.

The Red Cross is assisting the occupant. The cause of the fire is under investigation.