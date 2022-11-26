YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters responded to a garage fire Saturday afternoon in York County.

According to a press release from York County Fire & Life Safety, crews were dispatched around 2 p.m. for a report of a structure fire in the 300 block of Grafton District Road. This is in the Edgehill subdivision of York County.

Photo Courtesy: York County Fire & Life Safety

When crews arrived on the scene, firefighters found heavy fire and smoke coming from a detached garage. No occupants were found inside the garage.

Firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control, however, officials say the structure appears to have sustained significant damage. No firefighters or civilians were injured.

Units are currently still on scene conducting overhaul operations.

The cause of the fire has not yet been made and the is still under investigation.