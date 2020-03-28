Woman dead following ‘domestic-related’ shooting in York County

Breaking News
YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — One person is dead and another is in custody following a “domestic-related” shooting on Penniman Road in York County Friday night.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting around 8:30 p.m. Friday at a home in the 1200 block of Penniman Road in York County.

The sheriff’s office says a woman died at the home.

Authorities also took a man into custody at the residence.

Authorities did not specify the age of either the man or woman, but a spokeswoman confirmed they are both adults.

The sheriff’s office says the public is not in danger and this is believed to be a “domestic-related incident.”

Deputies and investigators were still on scene as of 9:45 p.m. Friday.

No further information will be released — including names — pending notification of next of kin, the sheriff’s office said.

“This has is a devastating tragedy to this community and to our County. Our thoughts and prayers are with their family, friends and neighbors,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.

