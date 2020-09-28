Fatal crash closes Old Williamsburg Road in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A person died Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Old Williamsburg Road in York County.
Virginia State Police said the crash happened early Monday at Browns Lane.
No other details were available in a press release, but as of 7:40 a.m., Old Williamsburg Road at Browns Lane was closed for the investigation.
