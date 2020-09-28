Fatal crash closes Old Williamsburg Road in York County

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) -- Three Norfolk men who were arrested earlier this summer in connection with a series of business burglaries in Hampton Roads are now facing additional charges from the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office.

John Parker, 52, Leroy Pope, 51, and James E. Carter, 44, were originally arrested August in connection with at least four burglaries at convenience stores in Norfolk. The charges included four counts of commercial burglary and conspiracy, three counts each of grand larceny, and one count each of petit larceny.