Family of Williamsburg shooting victim says he’s paralyzed, asking public’s help finding suspect

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A Williamsburg family is calling on the community to help find the man who shot their son.

The shooting happened Saturday in the 800 block of Rochambeau Drive in Williamsburg.

The victim, 26-year-old Christopher Lewis, is now recovering in the hospital. A suspect has been identified, but hasn’t been arrested.

Alexander Berkeley, 29, of James City County, is wanted on several charges in connection with the shooting.

Lewis has a long recovery ahead of him. His family tells 10 On Your Side he’s now paralyzed.

The last 48 hours have been an emotional roller coaster for Matthew and Justina Keller, Lewis’ parents.

“It’s not good when you go in there and you see your child hooked to about 20 machines,” Matthew Keller said.

Matthew Keller said his son was with his girlfriend on Saturday when he was shot twice.

Lewis was taken to a hospital and then airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he underwent surgery.

“They had to repair part of his lung. He had a partial collapsed lung. He had internal bleeding,” Matthew Keller said. “By the grace of God, their team got that bleeding stopped, or else he wouldn’t be with us today.”

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office called the shooting an “isolated incident.” They identified 29-year-old Berkeley as the person who allegedly opened fire.

Lewis’ parents said their son didn’t personally know Berkeley, but they share a mutual connection.

While deputies search for Berkeley, Lewis is making progress. However, his life is forever changed.

“One of the bullets hit his spine and they’re saying he’s paralyzed at this point from the waist down,” Matthew Keller said.

The family is raising money for Lewis’ recovery but they say they won’t rest until Berkeley is found.



“That’s my child that almost lost his life, and that tore us up real bad,” Matthew Keller said.

They’re pleading for the public to help track him down.

“If anyone can assist in getting him to police, anything that they can do, just please,” Keller said.

Berkeley has warrants out for multiple charges including attempted murder and aggravated malicious wounding. He’s considered armed and dangerous.