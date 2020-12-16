Family of 15-year-old York County shooting victim wants answers and justice

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — On Sunday night, Jordan Miller’s family received the news no one is ever prepared to hear. Jordan, a 15-year-old James City County resident, had been shot multiple times and was on his way to the hospital. His father, Marvin Gay, immediately jumped in the car. His son died before he could make it.

“This right here will never leave my soul, leave my mind. I miss him. I love him,” said Gay.

Officials with the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office say the shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Drew Road in the Carver Gardens neighborhood in York County. Officials say it appears to be an isolated incident.

They still don’t have a suspect in custody.

Jordan’s family is urging anyone with information to come forward.

“Please understand that [we’re] not gonna stop until we bring the person to justice who did this,” said Gay. “I don’t ever wish bad on anybody but at this day and this time of life, people got to be held accountable for their actions.”

While they wait for answers, Jordan’s family says his Christmas presents are still under the tree and his stocking still hangs next to those of his brother and sister.

“People don’t understand when they do stuff like this, they [don’t] just affect the person they are trying to hurt or harm. They affect everybody in their family,” said Gay.

10 On Your Side also spoke with Jordan’s step-mother Monica Robinson-Gay, who they affectionately call his “bonus” mom. She said she loved Jordan like he was her own son. She said he was full of life, loved football, loved music and loved his family. He especially loved his siblings.

(Photo courtesy: Monica Robinson-Gay)

“They did everything together, they TikTok together, they sang together, they dance together,” said Robinson-Gay.

We also spoke with the family’s pastor, the Rev. Eric “Duke” McCaskill, who watched him grow up.

“Another young man with potential, and that potential just has been taken away,” said McCaskill. “Unfortunately, there’s so many angry young men out here who think the gun is the answer and they must be educated that there a better way to settle any dispute.”

The reverend pointed out instances like these are why common-sense gun reform is needed — to avoid more senseless deaths of young people.

If you know anything that can help the investigation call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.