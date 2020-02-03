Electrical fire prompts evacuation at York County Schools complex

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – An electrical fire set off the sprinkler system at the York County Schools Grafton Complex Monday afternoon, prompting an evacuation.

The complex houses the middle and high schools.

According to the York County Fire Department, they were called to the facility at 403 Grafton Drive around 3:45 p.m. and arrived to find heavy smoke and fire in an equipment room. Members of the Newport News Fire Department also responded.

There were no injuries reported.

Students on campus for after-school activities were taken to nearby Amory Funeral Home to wait for their parents. The school confirmed all evening activities at the Grafton Complex are cancelled.

According to Dominion Energy, the fire incident caused a fuse to blow, causing an outage in the area.

