YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Two motorists are in serious condition following a two-vehicle crash on I-64 near Camp Peary in York County early Tuesday afternoon.

According to Virginia State Police, emergency crews responded to the vehicle crash on the westbound lanes of I-64 at mile marker 238 around noon.

The crash involved a pick-up truck and a Freightliner box truck.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the pick-up was stopped on the right shoulder when the Freightliner box truck, traveling in the far light lane, ran off the road and struck the pick-up.

Both vehicles came to rest in the right ditch.

State Police say both drivers were sent to a local hospital in serious condition. Officials added that charges are pending.

No further information has been released.