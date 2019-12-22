Drivers in massive I-64 pileup describe the accident that involved 69 vehicles and injured 51 people

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Motorists describe being in the I-64 car pile-up that involved 69 vehicles and injured at 51 people Sunday morning.

Emily Fields and her family were driving on I-64 this morning in York County when they were part of a multi-vehicle crash. She says her mom was driving, when they started to see cars slide on the roadway and crash into each other.



“We knew right after we were going to get hit again and not even a second later a car smashed into the back of us and we kept feeling more and more bumps because everybody just kept piling up smashing and smashing back to back,” said Fields.

Luckily, her family was okay. She says as she made her way out of the car, she heard people screaming for help.



“I’ve never seen such a community help each other so much, like, no one was thinking about themselves. Everybody wanted to make sure everyone else was alright. So I thought that was something nice to see after such a bad situation,” said Fields.

She says it was extremely foggy, cold, and the roads were slick.



Fields says buses were brought in to keep people warm while they waited for first responders to clear the roadway. She says because of the crash her family will be staying in town for Christmas and won’t make it to Alabama as they planned.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest News.