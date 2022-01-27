Driver dies after car crashes, catches on fire in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police said one person died after a single-vehicle crash and car fire Thursday night.

Virginia State Police were called to investigate the crash around 6:10 p.m. Thursday. It happened on Ballard Street between Cook Road and Historical Tour Road in York County.

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed the Nissan Sentra was traveling south on Ballard Street when it ran off the road and struck a tree.

It then caught on fire.

The driver, who was the only person inside the car, was unable to be identified due to the severity of the fire. Virginia State Police are working to identify the owner and driver of the vehicle. The medical examiner will make the final positive identification.