Driver dies after car crashes, catches on fire in York County

York County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Fatal crash and car fire in York County on Jan. 27, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Virginia State Police)

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police said one person died after a single-vehicle crash and car fire Thursday night.

Virginia State Police were called to investigate the crash around 6:10 p.m. Thursday. It happened on Ballard Street between Cook Road and Historical Tour Road in York County.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed the Nissan Sentra was traveling south on Ballard Street when it ran off the road and struck a tree.

It then caught on fire.

The driver, who was the only person inside the car, was unable to be identified due to the severity of the fire. Virginia State Police are working to identify the owner and driver of the vehicle. The medical examiner will make the final positive identification.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Traffic News

More Traffic

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10