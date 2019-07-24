Domestic assault charge withdrawn against York County school principal

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — An assault charge against a school principal York County was withdrawn in court last week.

The clerk of the Williamsburg/James City County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court confirmed the domestic assault charge for Kristin Bolam was nolle prossed on Friday, July 19. This means the charge is set aside, but can be brought back if new evidence should surface.

Bolam, the principal at Mt. Vernon Elementary School, was arrested in connection to an alleged assault earlier this year. She was placed on administrative leave following her arrest.

A spokesperson with the York County School Division has confirmed Bolam is no longer on leave and has resumed her role as the school’s principal with “the full support of the division’s leadership team.”