Dog dies after fire at mobile home in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A dog died after a fire at a mobile home in the Grafton area of York County Thursday evening.

Another dog and a pet rabbit were also involved in the fire, and both survived. There were no injuries to firefighters or residents.

Fire officials said they responded around 5 p.m. to the 1100 block of Oriana Road at the Grafton Trailer Court for a report of a fire.

Crews arrived and found fire and smoke coming from the mobile home, specifically in the kitchen area. The fire was quickly brought under control.

They also located two dogs and a pet rabbit inside. There were no other occupants in the mobile home.

Firefighters began resuscitation efforts on the dogs. Efforts were successful on one dog, but not the other. The surviving dog was brought to an emergency veterinarian and later released.

Fire officials said the blaze originated in the kitchen and was caused by unattended cooking.

Langley Air Force Base Fire Department, Poquoson Fire-Rescue, Newport News Fire Department and Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire and Emergency Services assisted the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office and York County Department of Fire and Life Safety at the scene.

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the residents.

