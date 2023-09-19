YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office and the Tri-Rivers Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on Sept. 15 at the York Tobacco & Vape Shop in the Patriots Square Shopping Center.

York County Sheriff Ron Montgomery said the investigation began about a month ago, after his office started receiving complaints from citizens and concerned parents that illegal products were being sold at the business.

During Friday’s search, officers reportedly found numerous illegal drugs, including Delta 8 premade blunts, 26 containers of pre-packaged marijuana, 84 liquid THC packages and synthetic marijuana.

“This is an excellent example of what can be accomplished when the community and the sheriff’s office work together to solve a problem,”said Sheriff Montgomery.

Criminal charges are pending against two employees at the Tobacco & Vape Shop.