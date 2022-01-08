Crews respond to fire at compost facility in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Peninsulas Public Service Authority (VPPSA) compost facility in York County has to close early Saturday morning due to a fire.

Members of the York County Department of Fire and Life Safety responded to the fire at the compost facility around 6:30 Saturday morning.

When they got to the scene, officials learned that the fire was in an area where leaves were being stored for composting.

There was no information available regarding injuries during the fire.

The fire was contained subsequently contained. Officials say the facility will be closed until Monday morning.