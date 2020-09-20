Crews respond to camper trailer on fire in Gloucester marsh

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue crews responded to a camper trailer on fire in a marsh Saturday.

Firefighters received the call just before 2 p.m. for a possible “vacant trailer home” on fire on Line Fence Road in Gloucester.

Officials say that the first crew on the scene said there was a fully-involved camper trailer on fire in the marsh.

The fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported.

(Photo courtesy: Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue)

