Crews respond to camper trailer on fire in Gloucester marsh

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue crews responded to a camper trailer on fire in a marsh Saturday.
Firefighters received the call just before 2 p.m. for a possible “vacant trailer home” on fire on Line Fence Road in Gloucester.
Officials say that the first crew on the scene said there was a fully-involved camper trailer on fire in the marsh.
The fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported.
