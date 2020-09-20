Crews respond to camper trailer on fire in Gloucester marsh

York County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo courtesy: Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue)

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue crews responded to a camper trailer on fire in a marsh Saturday.

Firefighters received the call just before 2 p.m. for a possible “vacant trailer home” on fire on Line Fence Road in Gloucester.

Officials say that the first crew on the scene said there was a fully-involved camper trailer on fire in the marsh.

The fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported.

  • (Photo courtesy: Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue)
  • (Photo courtesy: Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue)
  • (Photo courtesy: Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue)
  • (Photo courtesy: Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue)
  • (Photo courtesy: Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue)
  • (Photo courtesy: Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue)
  • (Photo courtesy: Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue)

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10