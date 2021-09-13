Crews hauling storage containers could affect traffic on Goodwin Neck Rd in York

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — Deputies with the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office are advising motorists and residents of an upcoming traffic alert in the area.

According to the sheriff’s office, crews will be moving storage containers on the old refinery property for the next several months.

During this time, trucks will be hauling large pieces of metal and exiting the property and turning onto Goodwin Neck Road, which is a 55mph zone.



They will be exiting just after Hornsbyville Road going towards Dandy.

Officials say this will occur Monday through Friday for 10 hours a day.

VDOT crews have placed signs in the area to warn residents. Officials ask motorists to use caution when traveling in the area.