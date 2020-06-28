State Police investigating crash in York County causing power outages

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are investigating a vehicle crash on Saturday night that is causing power outages for York County.
The call came in around 9 p.m. at the 1300 block of Back Creek Road in Seaford, York County.
As of 10:20 p.m., Dominion Energy’s website shows 457 people are without power with restoration expected to be between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m.
Power outages can be reported and tracked here.
No injuries have been reported and no further information is available at this time.
This is a breaking news story.
