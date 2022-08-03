YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — From the outside, a stylish York County home that was occupied by parents Anna Raines and Jesse Gunn and grandfather Dr. Timothy Raines does not mirror the house of horrors described in court records obtained by 10 On Your Side.

According to the criminal complaint, a two-year-old was found dead on the morning of July 7 in the 100 block of Aberfeldy Way in Yorktown.

Investigators report they found multiple components of syringes and urine-soaked baby blankets inside the home. In a diaper bag, they reportedly found suspected heroin inside gelatin capsules. They also report seeing a large amount of clothing, trash, and unclean dishes.

Anna Raines, father Jesse Gunn, and grandfather Dr. Timothy Raines face felony charges that describe the willful act or omission in the care of a child so gross and wanton that it showed reckless disregard for human life.

Dr. Raines operates a practice in Hampton. 10 On Your Side called the office in an attempt to speak with the defendant. The person who answered the phone stated the doctor was not interested in speaking to WAVY and promptly hung up.

Court records show an exchange of text messages between Dr. Raines and his daughter, gathered in a search warrant, indicate Dr. Raines was fully aware of the conditions in the home with him calling it a “pig’s sty” and

stating “that is an unacceptable environment for a 16-month-old.”

The court records also show that when the child was born, Child Protective Services opened an investigation because the newborn had neonatal abstinence syndrome.



At the time, according to court records, Dr. Raines told CPS he would be heavily involved in the infant’s care. 10 On Your Side is awaiting the results of the child’s autopsy.

The couple and Dr. Raines are due in court in October.

