Construction and renovations underway at Grafton School Complex in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Construction and restoration efforts are continuing at the Grafton School Complex in York County.
The renovation projects were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and include electrical panel updates and testing of circuit panels scheduled for this week.
The air-conditioning renovation in the middle school and the high school band room are also in progress with an anticipated completion date set for mid-August.
