Community remembers teen one year after tragic crash that killed 3 Tabb High students

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Monday marked a somber milestone in York County. It’s been one year since a tragic car accident took the lives of three 16-year-old Tabb High School students.

The students were headed home after celebrating homecoming when the crash happened.

The community came together to remember one of the teens with a candlelit memorial on Monday evening.

Family and friends of Joseph Conner Williams Guido celebrated his life at his final resting place.

Tammy Guido’s pain is one no parent should ever experience, but a year after her son’s passing, she’s comforted knowing she’s not alone.

“It’s been a rough day but I’m so privileged to have so many people in the community support us the way that they have,” Guido said.

Her son, Connor, was a passenger in a car with two friends, Naile and Logan. State police said the driver lost control, went off the road and struck a tree. The boys were 16.

About a hundred people gathered at Peninsula Memorial Park Monday evening to remember Connor one year later.

“He was just an awesome friend to be around, really kind and sweet and always willing to do stuff with me,” said Luke Crosby.

The teen was known for his devotion to his favorite sport.

Conner Guido

“He was all about soccer. He lived, ate and breathed it. He wanted to get up every morning and play soccer,” Guido said.

He was also known for his welcoming spirit.

The crowd lit candles as a pastor encouraged them to be the light that Connor was to so many others.

“The number of stories, the number of emails, the texts, the calls that I get about him, things that I didn’t even know about my own son,” Guido said.

Since his passing, Connor’s family established a scholarship fund in his name.

Guido is also an advocate for driver safety.

“We were able to get street lights out up at the crash site, delineators and ‘curve ahead’ signs put up,” she said.

The anniversary is a reminder that time is fleeting.

“It makes you realize how short life is,” Wayne Crosby said.

Happening Now: The Tabb High School community is coming together to remember Connor Williams, one of the teens who passed away in a tragic car accident a year ago today. Williams and two others died after the car they were riding in went off the road and hit a tree. They were 16. pic.twitter.com/5LPzaBm7mi — Geena Arevalo (@GeenaA_WAVY) October 26, 2020

Guido hopes the community will cherish each moment and remember Connor when getting behind the wheel.

“I’m really proud that he is continuing to live in his death just as he did in his life,” she said.

If you’d like to donate to Connor’s scholarship fund, click here.

