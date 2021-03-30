Community feminine hygiene drive in Yorktown collects products worth over $15,000

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — United Way of the Virginia Peninsula’s Women United hosted a drive-through feminine hygiene drive and raised more than 1,650 feminine hygiene products.



The products collected were worth over $15,000. It is expected to help 3,000 women and girls in need across the Peninsula.



Representatives from 16 community agencies picked up the donated feminine hygiene products including tampons, pads, underwear, sanitary wipes, and incontinence products.

A local 2019 survey found that 52% of women in at-risk or low-income situations were not able to reliably obtain menstrual products when needed.

“Feminine hygiene products are items that no one really wants to talk about, but every girl or woman needs during their lifetime. There are real needs in the community,” said Women United Steering Committee Chair Robin Hilton.

The event also included items collected on an online drive leading up to the in-person drive-through. This drive accounted for approximately 20% of the overall donated items.