Colonial National Historical Park to increase entrance fees in January 2021

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — On Wednesday, Colonial National Historical Park announced changes to entrance fees to provide additional funding for infrastructure and maintenance needs.
According to park officials, those fees to the park will increase from $10 to $15 per person for ages 16 and over. Ages 15 and under will remain free.
The entrance fee is valid for seven days and provides access to the following resources managed by Colonial National Historical Park:
- Yorktown Visitor Center and Battlefield Tour Roads
- Jamestown Visitor Center
- Glasshouse
- Jamestown Island Drive Tour Road
An annual Colonial National Historical Park pass will increase from $40 to $45. The annual park pass provides unlimited admittance for a passholder and up to 3 accompanying guests.
The new pricing starts Jan. 21, 2021.
All of the money received from entrance fees remains with the National Park Service.
