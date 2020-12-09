Colonial National Historical Park to increase entrance fees in January 2021

On November 30, 2020, the National Park Service at Colonial National Historical Park began a shoreline protection and enhancement project along the western shore of the York River, near Indian Field Creek and Felgates Creek, northwest of Yorktown, Virginia.

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — On Wednesday, Colonial National Historical Park announced changes to entrance fees to provide additional funding for infrastructure and maintenance needs.

According to park officials, those fees to the park will increase from $10 to $15 per person for ages 16 and over. Ages 15 and under will remain free.

The entrance fee is valid for seven days and provides access to the following resources managed by Colonial National Historical Park:

Yorktown Visitor Center and Battlefield Tour Roads

Jamestown Visitor Center

Glasshouse

Jamestown Island Drive Tour Road

An annual Colonial National Historical Park pass will increase from $40 to $45. The annual park pass provides unlimited admittance for a passholder and up to 3 accompanying guests.

The new pricing starts Jan. 21, 2021.

All of the money received from entrance fees remains with the National Park Service.

