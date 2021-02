The Coleman Bridge stuck in the open position on Feb. 12, 2021. York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office image.

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — The Coleman Bridge is back in operation after an extended lift that kept it in the open position Friday afternoon, but has since reopened to traffic.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office originally posted at 1:16 p.m. saying crews were working to fix the bridge, which connects Yorktown to Gloucester Point, and later said the bridge reopened for traffic at 1:30 p.m.

A VDOT spokesperson later clarified that the bridge wasn’t stuck, but was undergoing an extended lift.