Cannonball found buried in yard in Seaford

SEAFORD, Va. (WAVY) — A cannonball was found buried in a yard Wednesday in Seaford.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s office said around 5:15 p.m. that they responded to a report of “something found buried in a yard” on Mastin Avenue in Seaford.

It appeared at the time to be an old cannonball.

Officials closed the road as they investigated.

Following the road closure, officials said Naval Weapons Station Yorktown had taken possession of the cannonball. The street reopened at that time.

