Cannonball found buried in yard in Seaford

York County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SEAFORD, Va. (WAVY) — A cannonball was found buried in a yard Wednesday in Seaford.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s office said around 5:15 p.m. that they responded to a report of “something found buried in a yard” on Mastin Avenue in Seaford.

It appeared at the time to be an old cannonball.

Officials closed the road as they investigated.

Following the road closure, officials said Naval Weapons Station Yorktown had taken possession of the cannonball. The street reopened at that time.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10