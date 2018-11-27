Bus drivers needed in York County – at least at one school, parents say

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Some parents in one local school system say there are not enough drivers to bus their kids home from class.

When 10 On Your Side drove by the school in question, Magruder Elementary, there was a sign asking the county to hire more bus drivers. A parent at the school said she believes this need is putting her children at risk.

Larissa Noriega said her 8- and 10-year-old attend the York County elementary school, but recently they are left outside to wait after school.

“Since school has started our kids are supposed to arrive home at 3:42, and 3 to 4 times a week they are coming home after 4.”

She said she receives a text message from the school system on those days they are late but says they’re not really helpful.

“With no time as to how long it’s going to be delayed and they don’t come in the most opportune time. It’s not like they are letting us know at 8 in the morning,” she said.

One day Noriega went to the school to pick her kids up herself only to find the bus leaving as she got there right after 4 p.m.

“And the vice principal is like, ‘well this has been an issue for years and it’s not getting resolved and we have absolutely no say in it,'” she said.

The school system said that does not reflect how the system works and says they research and identify each individual problem as they come about. Noriega said she is frustrated but is hopeful in finding a solution.

“If you can’t provide the bus routes, tell us you can’t provide the bus routes and then we’ll just know that every day that week we have to go pick up our kids instead of like, ‘is the bus going to be on time today?’ ‘Is my kids going to be sitting out there today or do I need to go pick my kid up?” she said.

The school system says after hearing of Noriega’s complaint they have started an investigation using data points and routing software to address the issue and find a quick solution. They say as far as the sign, they are not experiencing any specific shortages and are always looking to hire great people.