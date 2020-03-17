Body of woman found near beach picnic area in Yorktown

Live Now
YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The body of a woman was found near a beach picnic area in Yorktown Tuesday afternoon.

According to the York-Poquoson’s Sheriff’s office, deputies and investigators responded to the 600 block of Water Street just around 12 p.m. Tuesday.

Reports say that a witness was walking in the beach picnic area and made the call after seeing the deceased body near the shore.

York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators say they now are working with the FBI, National Park Service and Virginia Marine Resource Commission to identify the victim.

Reports say the victim appeared to be an African American woman who may be in her 60s.

No additional information have been released.

If anyone has any information on someone who may be missing or any information at all that may be helpful please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, our FB Tip LIne at (757) 890-4999, or 911.

