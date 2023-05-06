YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The body of a dead woman was found early Saturday morning on the side of Old Williamsburg Road, York-Poquoson Sheriff Ron Montgomery said.

Montgomery said in a video release that a jogger on Old Williamsburg Road in the area between Riverwalk townhouses and the Colonial Parkway entrance saw a body laying on the side of the road around 6:30 a.m. and called 911.

Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the scene and found the body of a Black woman and contacted the York County Department of Fire and Life Safety, and personnel pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office investigators began working the case, and Montgomery said they had tentatively identified the person as a 25-year-old woman with a last-known address in the Richmond area.

He said investigators were on their way to the Richmond area Saturday afternoon to locate next-of-kin and positively identify the person.

Old Williamsburg Road at Daniel’s Drive was to stay closed indefinitely while the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office works what they said was a crime scene.

Anyone with more information about the the incident can call 757-890-3621.

Montgomery said they do not believe there is an immediate threat to the community, and that they would provide further information as it became available.