Body discovered behind Tabb Library in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A body was discovered behind the Tabb Library on Monday, officials say.

Deputies with the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office were called to investigate a “suspicious incident” at the library, located at 100 Long Green Blvd., according to a video posted on the agency’s Facebook page.

Deputies found a body in the woodline behind the library.

The YPSO is requesting the public’s help to investigate the death. Anyone who has seen suspicious activity in the library parking lot, or in the parking lot of the neighboring YMCA, should contact the YPSO and reference the case number “2001288.”

Anyone with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the YPSO at (757) 890-3621.

Latest Posts