Boaters take to the water in York County to support Trump’s reelection campaign

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — With the election just under three months away, President Trump supporters took to the water on Sunday to support his reelection campaign.

During the boat parade in York County, the group flew “Trump 2020” and “Keep America Great Again” flags.

Trump’s reelection campaign has encouraged these flotillas across the country and they’ve become known as “Trump-tillas.”

Some people watched from land — both supporters and those opposed to Trump’s agenda.

“This presidential election is one of the most important that anybody in the United States will ever see in their lifetime,” said Trump supporter Barbara Hensberger. “And what I would like to support is that people maintain there individual freedoms that we stick to our Bill of Rights, we stick to our amendments.”

Some did not agree with the parade.

“You don’t send a three-mile armada of boats down the river breaking every law. They were inside where these people are bringing their children which I understand, POTUS doesn’t care about,” said Warren Dority.

A similar parade was held in Norfolk in June and the president’s supporters have also organized the boat parades in South Florida, in Charleston, and in Southern California’s Newport Harbor.

They urged fellow supporters to get out and vote this fall.

