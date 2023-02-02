YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A bicyclist died after being struck by a vehicle late Monday morning in York County.

According to Virginia State Police, officers responded to the crash around 11:42 a.m. on Old Williamsburg Rd. close to a quarter-mile east of Church Rd.

Police say the bicycle was traveling west on Old Williamsburg Rd. when it was struck from behind by a 2009 Kia Sorento.

The rider of the bicycle, 63-year-old Alvester Fields, died on the scene. Police say he was not wearing a helmet.

Police say the driver of the car, 42-year-old Jennifer Pendleton, was not injured in the crash. Pendleton was charged with reckless driving.

The crash is under investigation.