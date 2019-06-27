Beale’s taproom and brewhouse planned for York County

York County
Posted:

Photo credit: Beale’s

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Beale’s brewpub will open in the Spring of 2021 and it’s projected to improve the area of York County along Route 17.

York County and Waukeshaw Development announced this week that the 4,000 square foot facility would be placed on land currently owned by the Economic Development Authority (EDA).

Waukeshaw president, Dave McCormack said, “We are thrilled to be extending the Beale’s brand east across the Commonwealth to York. We are excited to present a completely new offering to the county.”

The establishment will have a family-friendly atmosphere, lots of space for parking and an outdoor patio with seating.

Beale’s currently has a location in Bedford, Virginia.

The ground-breaking ceremony is planned for early in the new year. For more information on this new addition visit https://waukeshaw.com.

