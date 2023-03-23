YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – School officials say third graders found a bag of bullets Wednesday at Yorktown Elementary School.

According to a letter sent out to parents and guardians Thursday, administrators were notified late Wednesday that the students found a bag containing what appeared to be bullets near the student drop-off/pick-up lanes.

The school immediately called the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office and followed the school division’s emergency response protocol.

School officials say deputies searched school grounds and no other items were found. There is no indication of a weapon being on campus. The administration has also spoken with the family of the students involved.

On Thursday afternoon, school officials say the administration received reports of a single bullet being found not far from where the bag was found on Wednesday. Division personnel, along with deputies, were searching the campus again Thursday afternoon while applying additional tools.

A spokeswoman from the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, Shelley Ward, says the bag may have fallen out of a parent’s vehicle during pick-up time.