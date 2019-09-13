2 schools placed on lockdown amid search for vehicle chase suspects in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The search for suspects from a vehicle chase in the York County area prompted lockdowns at two schools Friday morning.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that deputies were helping Virginia State Police canvass the Tabb area of the county for four suspects who fled from a chase.

Virginia State Police said they received a license plate reader hit on a vehicle believed to be connected with three missing juveniles out of Ligonier Valley, Pennsylvania.

A trooper located the vehicle going west on Interstate 64 near Big Bethel Road in Hampton. The driver continued going west, refusing to pull over, state police said.

The driver eventually stopped at Victory Boulevard and Hampton Highway in York County. Four people inside the vehicle ran in different directions, state police said.

Troopers found two of the occupants.

Friday’s search prompted officials with York County School Division to place Tabb Middle School and Mt. Vernon Elementary School on modified lockdowns.

The lockdowns, which have since been lifted, meant officials were limiting people’s access into and out of the schools.

